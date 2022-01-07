Known active COVID-19 case count exceeds 7,500 in N.B., hospitalizations rise to 69

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 840 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the active case count reaches 7,558.

One additional person, aged 90 or over in the Moncton region, has died due to the virus.

There are currently 69 people hospitalized with the virus – up six in the past 24 hours – including 17 people in intensive care. Of those patients, 50 are over the age of 60 while two patients are 19 and under.

There are 14 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the province.

“The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated,” read the release.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health also reported 548 recoveries.

The province says 83.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 90.6 per cent have received their first dose, while 23.6 per cent have received a booster dose.

More booster appointments to open

The province announced Friday morning that booster doses will be made available to New Brunswickers aged 18 and older.

Those eligible will be able to schedule an appointment as of Monday, as long as five months has passed since their second dose. Pregnant individuals are now eligible for booster shots as well.

“This is an important step forward in protecting New Brunswickers from the impacts of Omicron,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a news conference Friday.

Shephard said the health care system will be tested “like never before” in the coming weeks, which is why it’s important for New Brunswickers to get boosted to protect the already-weakened health-care system.

The province said those eligible will be offered Moderna at booster clinics, regardless of which vaccine they received for previous doses.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the release however, limited supply of Pfizer booster doses is being reserved for people aged 12-29.

“There is evidence that the risk of myocarditis/pericarditis for this age group is decreased with the Pfizer vaccine as opposed to Moderna,” the release read.

“Do not wait for a preferred brand because it will not be available to you for several months,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell. “What matters right now is that everyone gets a booster as soon as possible.”

Rapid test registration

New Brunswickers with COVID-19 symptoms are now required to register online to receive a PCR or rapid test.

Those who are aged two to 49 and healthy, other than the COVID-19 symptoms, will be advised to take a rapid test.

PCR tests are reserved for people at the highest risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the province.

From the release, these include:

Health-care workers and those who live or work in community settings

People who are symptomatic and aged 50 and over

People who are symptomatic and immunocompromised

People who are symptomatic and pregnant

People who are identified as a priority by Public Health

“People who need a PCR test for travel, residents of First Nations communities and children under two are also eligible to receive a PCR test,” the release read.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Alex Cooke.