London, Ont. man linked to 12 break and enters through DNA sample: police

Police in London, Ont., say they’ve been able to link a local man to a dozen separate break and enters in the city through a DNA sample.

The break and enters occurred between October 2017 and July 2021 in the north end of London at the off-campus homes of students attending Western University, according to police.

Police valued all items stolen at about $22,220 and say the targeted homes dealt with a combined total of $11,00 in damages.

There were no reported injuries linked to the break and enters, according to police.

The separate incidents were linked through forensic analysis of evidence found at each scene and police say investigators identified a suspect in October 2021.

In a release published on Friday, police say a 58-year-old London man was arrested “as a result of a DNA match returned from the Centre of Forensic Science late last year.”

The accused has been charged with 11 counts of break and enter and one count of break and enter with intent.

Police say he is scheduled to make a first court appearance on March 29.