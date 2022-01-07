SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors sign Wilson to second 10-day contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 12:58 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed forward D.J. Wilson to a second 10-day contract via the COVID hardship exception.

The six-foot-10 231-pounder averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 23.5 minutes in two games during his first stint with the Raptors. He had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a career-high five steals Dec. 26 at Cleveland.

Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose
The California native has also played in 14 games with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League this season, averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 26.1 minutes.

Wilson was picked 17th overall by Milwaukee in the 2017 NBA draft after three seasons at Michigan. He has averaged 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 12.5 minutes in 144 games with Milwaukee, Houston, and Toronto.

Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe remained out due to health and safety protocols ahead of Friday night’s game against the visiting Utah Jazz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022

© 2022 The Canadian Press
