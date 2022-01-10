Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Milder conditions settle in with more precipitation

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 12:51 pm
More snow slides into the Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
More snow slides into the Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

The warming trend experienced over the weekend continues into the second week of 2022 with daytime highs just shy of the freezing mark under mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon.

The risk of rain and snow returns both Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon highs jump back above zero.

The risk of rain and snow returns to the region on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The risk of rain and snow returns to the region on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will linger on Thursday with a return to sunshine late in the day on Friday daytime highs reach their peak, a few degrees above freezing.

For the weekend clouds will return as daytime highs hover just above zero and the risk of flurries returns on Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

