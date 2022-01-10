Okanagan weather: Milder conditions settle in with more precipitation

Send this page to someone via email

The warming trend experienced over the weekend continues into the second week of 2022 with daytime highs just shy of the freezing mark under mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon.

The risk of rain and snow returns both Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon highs jump back above zero.

View image in full screen The risk of rain and snow returns to the region on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will linger on Thursday with a return to sunshine late in the day on Friday daytime highs reach their peak, a few degrees above freezing.

For the weekend clouds will return as daytime highs hover just above zero and the risk of flurries returns on Sunday.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.