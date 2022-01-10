Okanagan weather: Milder conditions settle in with more precipitation

The warming trend experienced over the weekend continues into the second week of 2022 with daytime highs just shy of the freezing mark under mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon.
The risk of rain and snow returns both Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon highs jump back above zero.
Clouds will linger on Thursday with a return to sunshine late in the day on Friday daytime highs reach their peak, a few degrees above freezing.
For the weekend clouds will return as daytime highs hover just above zero and the risk of flurries returns on Sunday.
