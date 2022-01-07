Sunwing plane party passengers may face criminal prosecution, health minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers who allegedly broke COVID-19 rules on board a Sunwing flight to Mexico could face “possible criminal prosecution,” according to Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

At a virtual briefing on Canada’s COVID-19 progress Friday, Duclos said that as of Wednesday, 27 of the 130 passengers have arrived in Canada after taking four different flights. They were also intercepted, interrogated, and tested by public health for COVID-19 on their arrival at four different airports.

Videos of the Dec. 30 flight shared on social media show passengers not wearing masks as they use vapes, hold a large bottle of vodka, while singing and dancing in the aisles and on seats.

Social media posts suggest some of the passengers were cast members from Quebec reality television shows, including the Quebec adaptation of the popular British dating series, Love Island.

1:57 Sunwing party organizer said he did what he could to ensure safety of passengers Sunwing party organizer said he did what he could to ensure safety of passengers

“We have checked their vaccination status and PCR test results and quarantine plans,” Duclos told reporters at the briefing.

He also said the Sûreté du Québec has contacted the Public Health Agency of Canada to obtain the contact information of the passengers to make sure they are following quarantine plans.

“Their files have been referred to the government of Quebec for penal and criminal issues,” Duclos said.

This is in addition to the ongoing investigation and possible prosecution that Transport Canada and other agencies will continue to pursue.