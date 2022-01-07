B.C. health officials to provide back-to-school update as Omicron cases spike

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are expected to provide an update on the back-to-school plan as thousands of students are getting ready to head back into the classroom Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside will speak at 11:30 a.m.

Speaking on Global News Morning, Whiteside said the government understands parents and teachers are concerned about the return to school amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

She said school districts have been working with staff to ensure there are “enhanced safety measures” in schools and that there are plans in place in case the school needs to switch to online learning.

“In our school system, our schools have been providing three-layer quality disposable masks since the beginning of the pandemic. We’re going to continue to do that,” she said.

“We’ve been in touch with suppliers and working with districts to make sure those supplies are robust and Monday will very much look like a review of what is proper mask-wearing, ensuring they have the proper masks that they need as well as a review of all the additional safety measures that have been brought back into our schools.”

Henry is expected to outline what rapid testing will look like in schools as well.

Whiteside said students and teachers will see measures implemented in schools that were not there last fall to “ensure the school environment is safe.”

She said how parents are notified about a school exposure will look different as well due to the highly contagious Omicron variant and that plan will be outlined Friday morning.

Whiteside added plans are in place to make sure if a school does need to close and move to online learning, that decision can be made “quickly.”

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11:30 a.m.