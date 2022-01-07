Menu

Crime

6 people victims of Waterloo rental scam, police believe there could be others

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 10:49 am
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say at least six people were victimized by a rental scam in the City of Waterloo last October and November.

Police say the scam involved an unknown suspect or suspects advertising on social media that apartments were available to rent at both 130 Columbia St. W. and 365 Albert St.

Six people reportedly heard from the scammers who asked that they sign a lease document and e-transfer a down payment to secure their rental.

Trending Stories

The victims arrived at the addresses on New Year’s Day, looking to move in, only to find that the rental agreements were invalid.

Police believe there could be others out there who fell victim to the fraudsters as well.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

