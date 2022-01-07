All HRCE schools closed as storm approaches

Send this page to someone via email

All schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) area are closed on Friday ahead of the first winter storm of 2022.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says while most have not yet returned to in-person learning, many students whose needs are met through learning centres have been in school this week.

“Today, schools are closed to ALL students & staff,” HRCE said in a social media post Friday.

Along with the HRCE, all schools in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education are closed to staff and students on Friday as well.

Schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education will close at 11 a.m., while those in the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education district will close at noon.

Story continues below advertisement

NSCAD University has also announced all campuses will be closed on Friday.

The closures come as Environment Canada issued a number of public alerts across the Maritimes, with 30 centimetres of snow expected coming to some areas.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to begin near midday on Friday and will become heavy at times later in the afternoon.

“Snowfall will persist into Friday night, before gradually easing from west to east Saturday morning,” Environment Canada said in a snowfall warning issued Thursday.

Environment Canada said in the eastern parts of Nova Scotia and parts of the Atlantic coast, there are indications that there could be a mix or changeover to rain, “whereas inland regions could remain entirely snow.”

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Global’s Alex Cooke.