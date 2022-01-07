Menu

All HRCE schools closed as storm approaches

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 6:21 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 7' Global News Morning Halifax: January 7
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

All schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) area are closed on Friday ahead of the first winter storm of 2022.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says while most have not yet returned to in-person learning, many students whose needs are met through learning centres have been in school this week.

“Today, schools are closed to ALL students & staff,” HRCE said in a social media post Friday.

Along with the HRCE, all schools in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education are closed to staff and students on Friday as well.

Read more: 1st winter storm of 2022 to hit New Brunswick, Nova Scotia on Friday

Schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education will close at 11 a.m., while those in the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education district will close at noon.

NSCAD University has also announced all campuses will be closed on Friday.

The closures come as Environment Canada issued a number of public alerts across the Maritimes, with 30 centimetres of snow expected coming to some areas.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to begin near midday on Friday and will become heavy at times later in the afternoon.

“Snowfall will persist into Friday night, before gradually easing from west to east Saturday morning,” Environment Canada said in a snowfall warning issued Thursday.

Environment Canada said in the eastern parts of Nova Scotia and parts of the Atlantic coast, there are indications that there could be a mix or changeover to rain, “whereas inland regions could remain entirely snow.”

With files from Global’s Alex Cooke. 

