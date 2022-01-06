Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit arrest 5 people in firearm investigation

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 7:16 pm
Saskatoon police responded to a weapons complaint on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police responded to a weapons complaint on Wednesday. Global News File Photo

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) guns and gangs unit have arrested five people facing numerous firearm-related charges in an investigation in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood.

According to a police release, at around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday officers responded to the 1600 block of 37th Street West for a weapons complaint.

Read more: Drug, weapon charges laid in Saskatoon police investigation

It was reported that a 26-year-old man had threatened a 22-year-old woman with a gun and reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, with a stolen wallet and cellphone.

With help from the SPS Air Support Unit, around 4:15 a.m. a vehicle matching the description was located in the 800 block of Appleby Drive, as well as two stolen vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Police learned that five people had gotten out of the vehicles and gone into a suite in the building nearby.

Trending Stories

The Tactical Support Unit arrived to secure the scene and around 12 p.m. five people left the home and were arrested without incident.

According to police, a 26-year-old man is facing a total of 19 firearm possession-related charges in addition to charges of using a weapon while uttering threats, uttering threats to cause death, assault, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of conditions.

Read more: Saskatoon police satisfaction declines to 87%, lowest level in Insightrix survey

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old man are also facing 19 firearm possession-related charges along with charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts), and breach of conditions.

Two women, aged 31 and 21, face 11 firearm possession-related charges, and charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts).

The 21-year-old woman was also charged with breach of conditions.

Click to play video: 'Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police' Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police
Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police – Nov 5, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagFirearms tagAir Support Unit tagweapons complaint tagGuns and Gangs Unit tagTactical Support Unit tagAppleby Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers