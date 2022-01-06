Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for man in connection with fatal Scarborough shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 6:02 pm
Police on scene after a shooting at a plaza near McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue in Scarborough. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a shooting at a plaza near McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue in Scarborough. Bill Barker / Global News

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.

According to police, just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2021, officers were called to a shooting in the Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road area in Scarborough.

Officers said they received reports that a man had been shot inside a night club.

Read more: Man charged with murder in shooting of 23-year-old man inside Scarborough nightclub

The man was transported to hospital by paramedics, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police released identified the man as 23-year-old Mohamed Asser.

On Dec. 18 2021, 32-year-old Jonathan Hill was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Now, officers say a second man, 28-year-old Demetrius McFarquhar is wanted in the homicide investigation.

Toronto Police / Provided View image in full screen
Toronto Police / Provided. Toronto Police / Provided

Officers say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for McFarquhar, who is wanted for second degree murder.

Read more: Police identify 23-year-old man shot dead at Scarborough plaza

Police say McFarquhar is considered “armed, violent and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach,” a police release reads. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagShooting tagtoronto police service tagHomicide Investigation tagHomicide Investigation Toronto tagclub shooting toronto tagtoronto club shooting tag

