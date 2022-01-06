SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Canadian Armed Forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 7:09 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec' COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec
WATCH: Thursday was the first full day that members of the Canadian Armed Forces helped out with the province’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Quebec.

Thursday was the first full day that members of the Canadian military helped with the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Quebec.

About 200 troops, mostly Montreal-area reservists, were deployed at five vaccination sites in the Montreal area, including the Montreal Olympic Stadium, the Palais des congrès and Decarie Square.

The troops are not administering vaccines to the public, according to Lieutenant Colonel Ban Doran of 34 Combat Engineer Regiment, and Commanding Officer of the Montreal Territorial Battalion.

Read more: Canadian army rolls in Quebec to hasten COVID-19 vaccination

Their role, for now, is helping people with mobility problems, giving directions and providing administrative assistance.

“So essentially, data entry to support the work being done in running people through the different sequence of vaccinations,” he told Global News at the Olympic Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canadian army rolls in Quebec to hasten COVID-19 vaccination' Canadian army rolls in Quebec to hasten COVID-19 vaccination
Canadian army rolls in Quebec to hasten COVID-19 vaccination

The deployment follows Quebec’s call for federal help amid the recent soaring COVID infection rates and a public relations push to get third doses delivered. It falls under Operation Vector, “the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) support to the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial governments for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,” according to a government of Canada website.

To prepare for this assignment the military members took mandatory courses, according to Doran.

“The ministry has a number of online courses that each troop, every member needs to follow,” he explained. “All the people that are here followed those five courses.”

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec updates curfew exemptions to include dog walking

Also since Monday, troops rotated through one-day on-the-job training sessions at vaccination sites.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point, we are on a 30-day mandate that began Jan. 3,” he said.

This is the second time in the pandemic that the province is getting the military’s help. In 2020 they augmented medical staff at seniors’ residences.

The members deployed now are not medical specialists, however.

Whether any troops will be sent to hospitals to help with staff shortages is still being determined, according to the Quebec government.

Right now the focus is on getting the vaccination rates up.

“January we’re gonna vaccinate close to three million Quebecers,” said Daniel Paré, Quebec vaccination campaign director during a provincial COVID-19 update Thursday. “It’s probably going be the same level in February and March.”

Paré also pointed out that assessments are being done to see whether additional troops will be requested and where else in the province they will be sent.

Click to play video: 'Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic' Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic
Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCanadian Armed Forces tagOmicron tagquebec covid tagGlobal Montreal At 5:30 tagQuebec vaccination tagQuebec Booster Shots tagMilitary Assistance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers