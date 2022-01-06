3 Brampton teens arrested in string of retail robberies, vehicle thefts: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three Brampton teenagers have been arrested in connection with a string of retail robberies, vehicle thefts and a violent carjacking, Peel Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said nine robberies occurred throughout Peel Region between August and December, targeting retail locations and pharmacies.

Police said the suspects used stolen vehicles during most robberies and demanded various items including prescription pills, cologne, perfume and cigarettes.

Knives were allegedly used to intimidate victims in some incidents, though no physical injuries were reported.

Seven stolen vehicles tied to the group have been recovered, along with one imitation firearm, police said.

In the statement, police also detailed one alleged violent carjacking.

On Dec. 15, a 58-year-old man was went to the area of Kings Cross Road and Clark Boulevard in Brampton to provide “transportation services” to a customer.

When he arrived, police allege two male suspects and one female suspect entered the car and were driven a short distance away, to Fleetwood Crescent in Brampton. One suspect then pointed a gun at the man’s neck and demanded the keys to the car, which he provided, police said.

The suspects then reportedly fled in the vehicle. The victim wasn’t injured.

Police said that after an investigation lasting several months, two suspects were arrested Wednesday and another was arrested on Thursday.

A search warrant was also executed at a Brampton home Thursday “where several offence-related property items were seized,” police said.

Camryn Douglas, 18, Meghan Vargo, 18, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named due to a provision under the Youth Criminal Justice Act are each facing numerous charges.

They were held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police said multiple suspects still remain outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.