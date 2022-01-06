COVID-19: N.S. has more than 6,600 active cases, hospital outbreaks grow

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 745 new cases of COVID-19, based on PCR lab-confirmed test results only.

The province has an estimated 6,636 active cases.

There are 459 new cases in Central Zone, 128 cases in Eastern Zone, 95 cases in Western Zone and 63 cases in Northern Zone.

There are now 48 people in hospital — an increase of three from the previous day. Nine of those patients are in ICU.

The age range of those hospitalized are 26 to 94, with an average age of 68.

“Of the 48 in hospital, 44 were admitted during the Omicron wave,” read a release from the province.

The province also released the vaccination status of those in hospital, noting that only 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

They are:

4 (8.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

28 (58.3 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

2 (4.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated

14 (29.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

Meanwhile, hospital outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to grow in the province.

There is a new outbreak at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital involving fewer than five patients.

Additional cases have been reported in outbreaks at three other hospitals.

They are:

four additional patients in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary; there are now 16 patients who have tested positive

six additional patients in a ward at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital; there are now 11 patients who have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than five people at the facility have tested positive