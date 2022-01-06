Heavy snow slams B.C.’s South Coast with freezing rain for Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

A big winter storm hit B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island overnight, making the morning commute treacherous for many drivers.

Everyone is advised to stay home and avoid all non-essential travel, if possible.

Some bridges may be closed in the Lower Mainland if too much snow accumulates on the cables, the Ministry of Transportation said Thursday.

Highway 1 between Langley and Surrey was very treacherous as well and drivers should drive to the conditions, officials warned.

Many schools were also closed Thursday, including UBC and SFU.

Airports in Vancouver and Victoria were reporting early delays and telling travellers to check with their airlines and all transit services were suspended in Greater Victoria.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, along with Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Environment Canada said an additional five centimetres of snow could fall over Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack between Thursday and Friday, and up to 40 centimetres could accumulate near Hope, up to 25 over Howe Sound and up to 35 along the Sea-to-Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler.

Metro Vancouver will see rain beginning Thursday afternoon and drivers are warned heavy rainfall on top of melting snow may create slippery road conditions and water pooling.

The biggest issue for the Fraser Valley will be freezing rain, Environment Canada warns.

Freezing rain will make roads icy and slippery, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

“Lingering cold air in the Fraser Valley will lead to a prolonged freezing rain event continuing into tonight. Western sections of the Valley will be the first to see warmer air and a transition from freezing rain to rain this evening,” Environment Canada said. “This transition will slowly work its way eastward and eventually reach Hope on Friday.”

Anyone travelling on public transit or BC Ferries is asked to allow for extra time for their journeys Thursday.

Some ferries are delayed due to the weather and TransLink says it is running SkyTrains and buses but there will likely be some delays throughout the day.

Millennium Line #SkyTrain passengers urged to “hang on at all times due to an icy power rail causing emergency braking.” pic.twitter.com/meLO8gh5lt — John Streit (@johnrstreit) January 6, 2022

Another quick look at Highway 1 east of Whatcom Road. Crews have been out working hard. Traffic is light with no issues to report. Thanks, everyone. #Abbotsford #BCHWY1 pic.twitter.com/7xt9aK5hpI — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 6, 2022

-with files from The Canadian Press