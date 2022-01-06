Snow squall warning in effect as Niagara Region could see up to 20 cm

Send this page to someone via email

Meteorologists suggest up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff could accumulate on Thursday in Niagara Falls, Dunnville, Fort Erie and potentially Niagara-on-the-Lake due to lake effect snow.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the agency said in its warning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Heavy snowfall is expected to end on Thursday night but the system is expected to stick around and bring high winds up to 70 kilometres per hour.

Flurries and a wind chill of around -11 are anticipated until Friday night.

St. Catharines is not a part of the warning and will not see as much snow as the lakefront.

The city, however, will get similar cold temperatures.

