Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow squall warning in effect as Niagara Region could see up to 20 cm

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 11:49 am
A snow squall warning has been issued for Niagara Region for Jan. 6 2022. View image in full screen
A snow squall warning has been issued for Niagara Region for Jan. 6 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for residents in the Niagara Region with heavy snow combined with blowing snow expected to reduce visibility.

Meteorologists suggest up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff could accumulate on Thursday in Niagara Falls, Dunnville, Fort Erie and potentially Niagara-on-the-Lake due to lake effect snow.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the agency said in its warning.

Read more: Fort Erie, Ont. hospital closing in Niagara Region due to staffing shortage, surge in patients

Story continues below advertisement

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Trending Stories

Heavy snowfall is expected to end on Thursday night but the system is expected to stick around and bring high winds up to 70 kilometres per hour.

Flurries and a wind chill of around -11 are anticipated until Friday night.

St. Catharines is not a part of the warning and will not see as much snow as the lakefront.

The city, however, will get similar cold temperatures.

Click to play video: 'Lack of COVID testing in daycares leaves parents anxious' Lack of COVID testing in daycares leaves parents anxious

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagNiagara Falls tagWeather Warning tagNiagara Region tagNiagara-on-the-Lake tagSnow squall warning tagsnow in niagara region tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers