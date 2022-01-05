COVID-19: Peterborough active cases top 1,100, 17 in hospital; child vaccination clinics on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Active cases of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of Peterborough Public Health surpassed 1,100, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID tracker around 4:30 p.m. reported 1,111 active cases, up from 1,035 on Tuesday. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Since Tuesday at noon, the health unit reports 141 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, the health unit notes due to changes in PCR testing availability, the number of cases reported “should be considered an underestimate for our community.”

A month ago on Dec. 5, the health unit reported 45 active cases and the 25th death in the area.

Other data on Wednesday:

Deaths : 30 since the pandemic began in March 2020 — the latest death was reported on the weekend. There were five deaths in December 2021.

: 30 since the pandemic began in March 2020 — the latest death was reported on the weekend. There were five deaths in December 2021. Hospitalizations: 119 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — an additional six since Tuesday’s update. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday afternoon reported 17 current inpatients with COVID-19. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.3 per cent of all cases; 22 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Dec. 31. Intensive care admissions make up 0.6 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,515 — 65 more cases since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 69 per cent of all cases. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Since Oct. 1, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. Rapid antigen tests: Distributed by the province this week at the following sites: Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.) on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Peterborough Farmers’ Market (151 Lansdowne St. W.) on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents lined up along Aylmer St. on Wednesday morning for a rapid antigen test kit being distributed by the province at the Peterborough Public Library. Paul DInsdale/Global Peterborough

Vaccination

The latest vaccination rates from the health unit can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Tuesday. All vaccine doses administered for residents ages 30 and up will be the Moderna vaccine as there is currently a Pfizer vaccine shortage, the health unit reported in late December.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five-11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Child-friendly clinics

The health unit will host two child-friendly vaccination clinics (ages five-11) this weekend at the Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.) in Peterborough, running from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system online at www.ontario.ca/covidvaccine or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

As of Tuesday’s data, approximately 45.3 per cent of school-aged children 5-11 years have received at least one dose, the health unit reports.

“With 55 per cent of local youth aged five-11 still requiring their first dose, I urge families to get their children vaccinated as quickly as possible to protect them and help in the community-wide effort to slow the spread of Omicron,” said Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health. “We are pulling out all the stops to make vaccinations as accessible as we can, and there are currently 3,200 appointments available for those aged five-11, including over 1,000 this weekend alone.”

While the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends an eight-week interval between first and second doses, Piggott says parents who consent can allow their child to get a second dose after 21 days.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. The hospital says demand is extremely high. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit declared a new outbreak late Wednesday at an unidentified congregate living facility (No. 7). No details were provided.

There are eight other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 2. Case details not made available.

Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2. Case details not made available.

Congregate living facility No. 6: Declared Dec. 29. Case details not made available.

St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29, case details not made available.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Dec. 31, the facility reported 14 confirmed cases among staff and no cases among residents.

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the province as of Tuesday reported 10 cases among five residents and five staff

Congregate living facility No. 6 in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23. Details are unavailable.

Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22. The province reported “fewer than five” cases among both residents and staff.

There have been 463 cases associated with 78 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 103 cases in the past 30 days.

