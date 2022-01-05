Lanette Siragusa, Manitoba’s chief nursing officer, to leave Shared Health

Send this page to someone via email

A notable face of the pandemic in Manitoba is leaving her job.

Global News has confirmed that Lanette Siragusa, the province’s chief nursing officer, will be heading to a new position at the end of the month.

According to a memo obtained by Global News, Siragusa has accepted a position as Vice-Dean, Education, and the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Manitoba.

Her last day is Jan. 28, and she will start at her new position on Jan. 31.

The memo went out Wednesday to Shared Health staff.

Siragusa was a familiar face to Manitobans as the COVID-19 pandemic began. She frequently joined daily press conferences with Chief Public Health Officer Brent Roussin to give updates on the state of Manitoba hospitals.

She has been less frequent as of late as the province started to focus on vaccine and case updates.

“She has led the development of clinically-informed and evidence-based practices that form the foundation of Manitoba’s first Clinical and Preventative Services Plan,” said Adam Topp, CEO of Shared Health and Dr. Brian Postl, Vice-Provost of Health Sciences at the U of M in the memo.

“We look forward to the many opportunities for partnership that lie ahead and wish Ms. Siragusa our best wishes for a successful transition.”