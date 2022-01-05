Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP investigating video of teens yelling racial slur at party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2022 1:45 pm
Logo of the social networking service Instagram in Helsinki, Finland on 4th Feb., 2021. View image in full screen
Logo of the social networking service Instagram in Helsinki, Finland on 4th Feb., 2021. LEHTIKUVA / EMMI KORHONEN

RCMP in Alberta say they are investigating a video posted on social media that shows teens in an east-central town counting down and screaming a racial slur during a New Year’s Day party.

RCMP spokesman Troy Savinkoff says an investigator has already spoken to many of the teens who attended the party in St. Paul on Saturday.

Savinkoff says two people complained about the event to officers and the investigator is deciding whether charges such as public incitement of hatred can be laid.

Trending Stories

The video posted on Instagram shows a male standing above a crowd of partygoers with drinks in their hands and telling them to scream a racial slur against Black people on the count of three.

The crowd screams the slur as the sound of laughter is heard from the person recording.

Story continues below advertisement

Glen Brodziak, superintendent of St. Paul Education, says he was disheartened to see the video and the matter is being reviewed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
