Quality of tips for Regina Crime Stoppers trumps quantity in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Crime Stoppers, which assists Regina Police Service (RPS) in arrests with anonymous tips sent in from the public, says 2021 was one of its strongest years to date.

“Historically, 2021 is one of our strongest years in many key indicators,” said Cory Little, Regina Crime Stoppers vice-president. “Tips received through our anonymous service led to 52 arrests and 154 charges laid. Those figures are 225 and 266 per cent increases from last year’s totals of 16 and 42, respectively.”

Little says the cases cleared for effectiveness more than doubled to 108 from 52 in 2020. Regina Crime Stoppers awarded 41 tips in 2021, which amounted to $8,435, compared with 2020’s 11 tips, which amounted to $5,200.

Story continues below advertisement

Little said the number of tips received declined in 2021, falling to 888, compared with the 2020 total of 1,185.

“The quality of those tips reflected in the (key) indicators,” said Little.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters says Regina Crime Stoppers is an excellent community partnership with the public, the police, the private sector and the media.

“I want to thank residents of Regina who are providing the anonymous tips and coming forward to hold offenders accountable,” said Masters. “This is one way to keep our community safe.”

RPS Deputy Chief Dean Rae said even though the number of tips was down, the quality of tips was up, leading to a substantial increase in arrests and charges.

“The significance of a program like Crime Stoppers for our community is invaluable,” said Rae. “This has been a very successful year for Crime Stoppers and we’re proud to support the work they do in our community.”