Napanee man charged with attempted murder

A Greater Napanee man is facing a slew of charges after an incident on New Year’s Day.

Police say at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, a 52-year-old man made his way to a residence in Napanee where he allegedly made death threats and damaged a vehicle.

The man then returned roughly five hours later and assaulted a 56-year-old man with “an edged weapon” before eventually leaving the scene, according to police.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 52-year-old suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, two counts of mischief, two counts of uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The man appeared in a Napanee courtroom on Jan. 4 for a bail hearing.