Canada

19-year-old woman seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Clarington, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 10:14 pm
The scene of the crash in Clarington, Ont., on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in Clarington, Ont., on Tuesday. Global News

A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Clarington, Ont., on Tuesday, Durham Regional Police say.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to the collision at Bowmanville Avenue and Clarington Concession Road 7 around 2:55 p.m.

The statement said the woman, who was operating a black Volkswagen Passat, was taken by paramedics to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The driver of the second vehicle, a white GMC pickup truck, was uninjured.

Trending Stories

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
