19-year-old woman seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Clarington, Ont.

A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Clarington, Ont., on Tuesday, Durham Regional Police say.
Police said in a news release that officers were called to the collision at Bowmanville Avenue and Clarington Concession Road 7 around 2:55 p.m.
The statement said the woman, who was operating a black Volkswagen Passat, was taken by paramedics to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The driver of the second vehicle, a white GMC pickup truck, was uninjured.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
