Man taken to trauma centre after debris reportedly falls from Toronto construction site

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after debris reportedly fell from a Toronto construction site on Tuesday.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 4:21 p.m. to the area of Yonge and Cumberland streets, which is just north of Bloor Street.
Police said there were reports of concrete and other debris that was falling from a worksite.
Toronto paramedics said a man was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Trending Stories
Police said road closures were put in place following the incident.
The Ministry of Labour has since been notified.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments