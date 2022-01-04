Man taken to trauma centre after debris reportedly falls from Toronto construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after debris reportedly fell from a Toronto construction site on Tuesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 4:21 p.m. to the area of Yonge and Cumberland streets, which is just north of Bloor Street.

Police said there were reports of concrete and other debris that was falling from a worksite.

Toronto paramedics said a man was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police said road closures were put in place following the incident.

The Ministry of Labour has since been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

HAZARD: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Cumberland St

– police o/s

– officers advised Yonge St has re-opened

– @ONTatwork o/s – Ministry of Labour investigating

– Cumberland St closed between Bay St & Yonge St

– expect delays in the area

– consider alternate routes#GO22111

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 4, 2022