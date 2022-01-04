Menu

Canada

Man taken to trauma centre after debris reportedly falls from Toronto construction site

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 7:53 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after debris reportedly fell from a Toronto construction site on Tuesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 4:21 p.m. to the area of Yonge and Cumberland streets, which is just north of Bloor Street.

Police said there were reports of concrete and other debris that was falling from a worksite.

Read more: Toronto police investigating city’s 5th homicide of 2022

Toronto paramedics said a man was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police said road closures were put in place following the incident.

The Ministry of Labour has since been notified.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
