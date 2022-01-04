Menu

Lifestyle

UBC Okanagan grads conduct heartfelt fundraiser for KGH Foundation, Cardiac Care Unit

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 8:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Heartfelt fundraiser for KGH Foundation underway' Heartfelt fundraiser for KGH Foundation underway
WATCH: Two recent UBC Okanagan graduates have dedicated themselves to promoting heart health, part of their efforts is a fundraiser for the Cardiac Care Unit of Kelowna General Hospital. Sydney Morton met with the co-founders of Students for Heart Health.

Through bottle drives, generous donations, business partnerships and community support, Venessa Thorsen and Tyler Woloshyn, two UBC Okanagan graduates, have been raising funds for a cause close to their hearts.

Inspired by both their experiences with the Kelowna General Hospital, the duo founded a not-for-profit organization, Students for Heart Health, where they share information about heart disease as well as promote healthy heart habits.

“My family’s gone through triple bypasses, they’ve had pacemakers installed, valve replacements and really major surgeries,” said Thorsen.

For Woloshyn, he is fundraising in honour of his late mother.

“Back in October 2020, my mom passed away from a heart attack suddenly, which was a shock to all of my family,” said Woloshyn.

Read more: Okanagan College makes appeal to community to help achieve its fundraising goal for new health sciences building

This time, their fundraising efforts will go toward Kelowna General Hospital, specifically the Cardiac Care Unit that serves the entire Interior region.

“Gifts raised for cardiac care will support diagnostics, medical equipment, research and innovation that will serve the tertiary care of KGH and the Interior,” said Bettina Muller, KGH Foundation events manager.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada states that nine in 10 Canadians have at least one risk factor for heart conditions and that more than one in 10 hospitalizations in Canada is for heart conditions, stroke and vascular cognitive impairment.

Read more: COVID-19: Two out of three Okanagan Lake polar bear swims sunk by Omicron

“The total donations we have on-site right now the recycle donations through family friends, we have about $1,700 and we’ve (had an) additional $5,000 pledged so far from local businesses that we’re just waiting to add to the list,” said Woloshyn

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the province, Students for Heart Health are winding down their bottle drive efforts and are asking for monetary donations to help them reach their $10,000 goal.

To donate, visit www.kghfoundation.crowdchange.co

