Coronavirus: KGH Foundation unmasks portraits to raise funds for much-needed new equipment

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation is taking the community behind the scenes of the hospital to highlight the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of a fundraising initiative, the foundation brought in a photographer to capture the faces behind the layers of personal protective equipment.

“Outside of being a health-care worker they (are) parents, daughters, sisters, brothers,” said Jaymi Chernoff, executive director of KGH Clinical Operations.

The photo campaign will be raising funds for the Kelowna General Hospital to purchase new equipment and patient care items that foundation CEO Doug Rankmore said are desperately needed due to cross-contamination measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Since the start of March we have about $2.4 million worth of equipment requests that cannot be supplied by the government,” said Rankmore.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pandemic has had quite a footprint on health care, I think as everyone can imagine, and there are some extraordinary needs at the hospital right now.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They need equipment such as portable dialysis machines and equipment for research and clinical trials for antivirals and vaccines.

“This is a really unique time and we have been exposed to the bravery and the commitment of people who I think have been traditionally taken for granted,” said Rankmore.

The Humans of KGH project shares their experiences to help raise funds for the much-needed equipment. The photos the community will be introduced to are faces that Chernoff sees every day such as porters, housekeeping staff and administrators.

So many of these folks are the unsung heroes of the work that we do and some of these folks that have been highlighted is just so rewarding,” said Chernoff.

To view the project and read their stories visit KGH Foundation’s website where you can also make a donation until June 18, the KGH Foundation’s annual day of giving.

3:24 Kelowna cardiac program that provides ‘best outcomes in the country’ in need of more support Kelowna cardiac program that provides ‘best outcomes in the country’ in need of more support