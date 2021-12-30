Two out of three Okanagan Lake polar bear dips sunk by Omicron

Send this page to someone via email

There’s only one place left to ring in the new year with an icy plunge into Okanagan Lake.

Summerland Kinsmen Club is holding its 36th annual polar bear dip on Jan. 1 at Sun Oka Beach in Trout Creek. Dippers are expected to get into the water at noon, sharp. Donations are welcome.

The Okanagan’s other two biggest polar bear dips have been felled by the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

Peachland announced its annual swim wasn’t going to happen earlier in the year but the Community Recreational Initiatives Society, which runs its event in Kelowna, made its decision to not hold its fundraising event Thursday, just a couple of days before it was scheduled to take place.

“We want to prioritize the safety of our community and with rising rates of COVID-19 coming out of the holiday season we feel this is the right decision at this time,” CRIS said in a statement.

The Kelowna event will again move forward in a virtual setting, and those who want to participate can still do so through registering on the CRIS’ Trellis page, making an icy dip in any old fashion, and taking a video of their challenge and submitting it through social media to be entered to win some prizes.

Videos can be submitted through Facebook or instagram and must have @crisadaptiveadventures tagged and use the hashtag #CRISPolarBearDip. Video submissions will be accepted until January 9th

The Okanagan isn’t the only area where traditional polar bear dips are cancelled for what’s the second year running.

Events in Vancouver, White Rock, Port Moody, Saanich were also cut with COVID-19 concerns rising to the