Politics

Trump cancels news conference scheduled for Jan. 6, anniversary of U.S. Capitol riot

By Jill Colvin The Associated Press
Posted January 4, 2022 6:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Evidence grows suggesting Trump stood by as Capitol riot unfolded' Evidence grows suggesting Trump stood by as Capitol riot unfolded
WATCH: Evidence grows suggesting Trump stood by as Capitol riot unfolded

Former President Donald Trump has canceled a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening that he would instead be discussing his grievances at a rally he has planned in Arizona later this month.

Read more: U.S. teachers on ‘front line of culture war’ over how — or if — to teach Capitol riots

Trump had been expected to use the press conference to rail against the congressional committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transfer of power, and to repeat his lies about the 2020 election.

Click to play video: 'Capitol riot: Police ‘overwhelmed and stunned’ by Jan. 6 riot, Congress hears' Capitol riot: Police ‘overwhelmed and stunned’ by Jan. 6 riot, Congress hears
Capitol riot: Police ‘overwhelmed and stunned’ by Jan. 6 riot, Congress hears – May 10, 2021

Trump continues to falsely insist the election was “stolen” and the “real” insurrection was on Nov. 3, 2020, the day Democrat Joe Biden won a 306-232 Electoral College victory.

Federal and state election officials, Trump’s own attorney general and numerous judges – including some he appointed – have all said repeatedly that the election was fair and that there is no credible evidence of serious fraud.

“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona,” Trump wrote.

The event would have been Trump’s second press conference since leaving office.

While he has been banned from Twitter and other social media outlets, he has appeared regularly on conservative news outlets and held numerous rallies and other events.

