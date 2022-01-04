Menu

Canada

Kevin J. Johnston arrested trying to cross U.S.-Canada border on foot

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 5:31 pm
Kevin Johnston attending a rally outside GraceLife Church in Parkland County, near Edmonton, on April 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Kevin Johnston attending a rally outside GraceLife Church in Parkland County, near Edmonton, on April 11, 2021. Global News

Far right social media personality Kevin J. Johnston was arrested at the U.S.-Canada border early Tuesday morning after failing to report to the Calgary Remand Centre to serve a court-ordered sentence.

According to information from the Calgary Police Service (CPS), the U.S. Border Patrol arrested Johnston, who had tried to cross from Saskatchewan to Montana on foot.

Johnston is being held in Plentywood, Mont. – immediately south of Regina, SK – before authorities return him to Calgary.

Prior to his arrest by U.S. authorities, warrants for Johnston’s arrest were issued after CPS members were unable to locate him.

Read more: Kevin J. Johnston to serve 40 days in custody for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Johnston had not made an in-person appearance on his online broadcasts since Dec. 20, 2021. Throughout the pandemic, Johnston has been a vocal opponent of pandemic-related public health orders and has been arrested for organizing gatherings that broke those orders.

In a statement, Calgary police said Johnston failed to show up to the Calgary Remand Centre “as part of his intermittent sentence following a conviction for breaching several court orders for not complying with public health measures.”

Click to play video: 'New COVID health restrictions now in effect to curb Omicron surge in Alberta' New COVID health restrictions now in effect to curb Omicron surge in Alberta
New COVID health restrictions now in effect to curb Omicron surge in Alberta – Dec 24, 2021

This month, Johnston was due to finish serving a contempt of court sentence from an Alberta justice and begin serving an 18-month sentence after Ontario Superior Court Justice Frederick Myers found Johnston on contempt of court in October 2021, relating to a 2019 hate speech case.

Read more: Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston gets 18-month jail sentence in Ontario

Through 2021, Johnston unsuccessfully ran to be mayor in Calgary’s municipal election. In both 2014 and 2018, Johnston also ran for the mayor’s seat in Mississauga, Ont.

