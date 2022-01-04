Menu

Health

Calls grow for inmate releases as COVID-19 cases climb in Canada’s jails and prisons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2022 1:11 pm
Prison justice advocates call for more to be done amid COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 N.S. facilities
Reaction is coming in after the province announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the Burnside jail. At least 31 adults at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, while cases continue to climb at a federal women’s prison in Truro. As Graeme Benjamin reports, prison justice advocates say this could have all been avoided.

Calls are growing for governments to release inmates in provincial jails and federal prisons as outbreaks of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant spread through the country’s correctional facilities.

Amelia Reimer of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Elizabeth Fry Society says the 31 cases reported Dec. 31 at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., are a clear sign of the risk posed to inmates, staff and their communities by the Omicron variant.

Read more: N.S. prison reform groups call for inmate releases as COVID-19 spreads

She said in a recent interview that her group is calling for the release of non-violent offenders and people held on remand within the province’s prisons.

University of Ottawa associate professor Justin Piche said in a recent interview that inmates in close settings are more vulnerable to outbreaks of COVID-19.

The criminologist says measures used to lessen the risk of outbreaks in these settings, like bouts of prolonged lockdown and isolation, are also extremely harmful, particularly to inmates’ mental health.

Piche says staff are vulnerable too, and they’re at risk of spreading COVID-19 to their wider communities if they contract the disease at work and take it home when their work day ends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
