Shoplifter allegedly pulls meat cleaver on Vancouver grocery worker following mask dispute

A downtown Vancouver shoplifter has been charged with robbery after allegedly threatening a grocery store worker with a meat cleaver.

Vancouver police said the 23-year-old suspect was at a Robson Street grocery store on Monday when a staff member noticed the man was not wearing a mask.

The employee asked the man to put on a mask and that is when the man allegedly pulled out the meat cleaver, threatened the worker and then left the store without paying for his groceries, police said.

“Because the victim called police right away, VPD officers were able to respond quickly and arrest the suspect, who was trying to leave in a taxi,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release. “The stolen goods were returned to the store and the suspect was taken to jail. Fortunately, nobody was physically hurt.”

Cody Echlin was charged with one count of robbery and released on bail, police said.

