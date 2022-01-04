Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shoplifter allegedly pulls meat cleaver on Vancouver grocery worker following mask dispute

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 1:19 pm
Vancouver police said the man was shopping without a mask and refused to put one on when he was asked. View image in full screen
Vancouver police said the man was shopping without a mask and refused to put one on when he was asked. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

A downtown Vancouver shoplifter has been charged with robbery after allegedly threatening a grocery store worker with a meat cleaver.

Vancouver police said the 23-year-old suspect was at a Robson Street grocery store on Monday when a staff member noticed the man was not wearing a mask.

The employee asked the man to put on a mask and that is when the man allegedly pulled out the meat cleaver, threatened the worker and then left the store without paying for his groceries, police said.

“Because the victim called police right away, VPD officers were able to respond quickly and arrest the suspect, who was trying to leave in a taxi,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release. “The stolen goods were returned to the store and the suspect was taken to jail. Fortunately, nobody was physically hurt.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver police recover $75K in stolen goods from downtown core in just one month

Cody Echlin was charged with one count of robbery and released on bail, police said.

Click to play video: 'Suspect seen bear-spraying Vancouver shop in security video' Suspect seen bear-spraying Vancouver shop in security video
Suspect seen bear-spraying Vancouver shop in security video – Dec 13, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver crime tagdowntown crime tagDowntown Vancouver Crime tagAnti-mask dispute tagAnti-mask dispute Vancouver tagVancouver shoplifter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers