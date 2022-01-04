OPP lay impaired driving charges in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes made several impaired driving arrests on the new year’s weekend.

In each arrest, the accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Peterborough County

On Jan. 1 around 11:30 a.m., Peterborough County OPP stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence on County Road 28 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Benjamin McGrath, 33, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 9.

Festive RIDE

Peterborough County OPP also reported its Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign wrapped up.

From Nov. 18, 2021 to Jan. 2, police conducted 125 spotchecks, issued one warn range licence suspension and charged 12 people with Criminal Code driving offences related to alcohol and/or drug consumption.

“Several incidents are still under investigation which may result in drivers being charged,” OPP said Tuesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested two drivers for impaired driving on New Year’s Eve.

In one incident around 3 p.m., officers responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 35. One of the drivers was determined to be impaired following a standardized field sobriety test and a drug recognition expert evaluation.

Kenneth Orr, 45, of Lindsay, Ont., was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and careless driving.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 20.

Another two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 7 near the village of Oakwood around 3:30 p.m. OPP determined one of the drivers was impaired.

Garry Kwiet, 60, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 17.

