Traffic

Winter blast leaves Saskatoon streets a snowy mess

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 8:56 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook Tuesday, Jan. 4' Saskatoon morning weather outlook Tuesday, Jan. 4
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your snowy Tuesday morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

A blast of snow made a mess of Saskatoon’s streets Tuesday morning.

The city said streets are covered in snow and Circle Drive is down to one lane in some locations due to blowing snow.

The conditions are compounded by a layer of ice under the snow, the city said.

Read more: Clean-up begins on Saskatoon roads after ‘snow event’

Crews spent the night clearing main arteries, yet city officials said the wind and continuing snowfall worked against those efforts. They said drifting snow is collecting in driving lanes, which could cause traffic delays.

The city said crews are focusing on keeping driving lanes clear on Circle Drive and any street with three or more driving lanes.

Once the snow stops, crews will then clear collector streets in neighbourhoods.

Outside Saskatoon, the Highway Hotline is reporting snowdrifts and blowing snow on all highways into and out of the city.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

