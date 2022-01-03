Menu

Canada

Exhibition game between Canadian women’s hockey team, Calgary Canucks cancelled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2022 4:25 pm
The final contest of a four-game exhibition series between the Canadian women’s hockey team and the Alberta Junior Hockey League has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The women’s team was scheduled to face the Calgary Canucks on Jan. 10.

Read more: World Juniors cancelled in Edmonton, Red Deer due to COVID-19 cases

Hockey Canada director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury said in a release that the women’s team is unable to play the game because of “several athletes currently in COVID protocols.”

Canada lost 8-0 to the Drumheller Dragons on Oct. 18, 7-1 to the Olds Grizzlies on Oct. 29 and 2-0 to the Camrose Kodiaks on Nov. 3 in its other matchups against AJHL teams.

Trending Stories

Read more: Final 2 Rivalry Series games between Canada, U.S. women cancelled in Alberta

The Canadians were using the games to tune-up for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympics.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
