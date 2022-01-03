Man charged with manslaughter following months-long investigation into Grandview Park death

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old Vancouver man has now been charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of a 60-year-old man last summer.

Police said Gilles Hebert was assaulted and knocked unconscious in Grandview Park on Commercial Drive on Aug. 5, 2021.

He later died of his injuries that day.

Following a five-month investigation, police said Jeff Arnie Lincoln was arrested on Jan. 1.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing on Jan. 4, police added.