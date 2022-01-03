Menu

Crime

Man charged with manslaughter following months-long investigation into Grandview Park death

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 4:00 pm
Vancouver police investigated the city's 12th homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver police investigated the city's 12th homicide of 2021. Global News

A 39-year-old Vancouver man has now been charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of a 60-year-old man last summer.

Police said Gilles Hebert was assaulted and knocked unconscious in Grandview Park on Commercial Drive on Aug. 5, 2021.

He later died of his injuries that day.

Man dies after attack at Vancouver's Grandview Park, police say

Following a five-month investigation, police said Jeff Arnie Lincoln was arrested on Jan. 1.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing on Jan. 4, police added.

