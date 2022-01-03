Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rock slide forces closure of BC Ferries parkade at Horseshoe Bay terminal

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'Underground parkade at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckles' Underground parkade at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckles
No one is believed to be hurt after the underground parkade at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckled Sunday afternoon when at least two columns gave way.

BC Ferries says the underground parkade at the Horseshoe Bay terminal has been damaged by a rock slide.

Some of the people whose cars were parked inside were able to go and get them Sunday night but the parkade is closed until further notice.

The rocks knocked over at least two columns inside the parkade.

BC Ferries said in a statement there was minor damage to one vehicle parked inside.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Victoria couple converts BC Ferries lifeboat into home' Victoria couple converts BC Ferries lifeboat into home
Victoria couple converts BC Ferries lifeboat into home – Nov 12, 2021

Read more: Victoria couple makes a splash with tiny home built on former BC Ferries lifeboat

Story continues below advertisement

A structural engineer is assessing the situation and the terminal remains open.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Ferries tagwest vancouver tagHorseshoe Bay tagHorseshoe Bay ferry terminal tagBc Ferries Parkade tagHorseshoe Bay Parkade tagBC Ferries Horseshoe Bay tagBC Ferries parkade damaged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers