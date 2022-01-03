Menu

Crime

Two charged after violent Brandon tire iron incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 10:30 am
A Brandon police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Brandon police vehicle. Global News / File

A pair of Brandon residents are facing assault charges after an incident Sunday afternoon involving a tire iron.

Police said they were called to an Alaska Bay home with a report that a woman had hit a man with the tire iron, and that the man had responded by punching her in the face several times.

Officers arrested the woman, 20, for assault with a weapon and took her to hospital, where it was determined she had serious injuries.

Trending Stories

The man, 39, refused to go to hospital. He was also arrested and faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Both will attend court in March.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
