Two charged after violent Brandon tire iron incident

A pair of Brandon residents are facing assault charges after an incident Sunday afternoon involving a tire iron.
Police said they were called to an Alaska Bay home with a report that a woman had hit a man with the tire iron, and that the man had responded by punching her in the face several times.
Officers arrested the woman, 20, for assault with a weapon and took her to hospital, where it was determined she had serious injuries.
The man, 39, refused to go to hospital. He was also arrested and faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm.
Both will attend court in March.
