Winnipeg man seriously assaulted by roommate: police

Winnipeg police have a 20-year-old man in custody after reports of what appeared to be a fight in a St. John’s-area apartment on New Year’s Eve.

According to a release issued Saturday, officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. They knocked on the apartment door and a man opened it a small amount but police say he was covered in blood and they could see another man severely injured inside the room.

Police said the officers had to force their way inside because the door was barricaded with furniture.

The suspect allegedly armed himself with a machete and officers used a Taser to disarm him and safely take him into custody.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault, assaulting a peace officer, weapon possession and failing to comply with a release and probation order.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to unstable and the Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.