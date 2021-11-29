Menu

Calls to police
November 29 2021 6:53pm
New pilot project sees Winnipeg police and wellness workers respond to crisis calls

Mental health workers will join Winnipeg police officers who respond to wellness checks as part of a new pilot project beginning next month. Joe Scarpelli reports.

