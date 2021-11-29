Calls to police November 29 2021 6:53pm 01:30 New pilot project sees Winnipeg police and wellness workers respond to crisis calls Mental health workers will join Winnipeg police officers who respond to wellness checks as part of a new pilot project beginning next month. Joe Scarpelli reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8411940/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8411940/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?