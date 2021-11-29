New pilot project sees Winnipeg police and wellness workers respond to crisis calls

Send this page to someone via email

Mental health workers will join Winnipeg police officers who respond to wellness checks as part of a new pilot project beginning next month.

The Alternative Response to Citizens in Crisis is a new program that includes the Winnipeg Police Service, Shared Health crisis response services and the city.

It will see four designated officers team up with a group of clinicians to respond mental health calls where specialized services may be needed.

The team with operate over a 12-hour period from Monday to Friday.

Winnipeg police say the team will provide mental health support during a reported crisis as well as followup services such as resources for addictions treatment or ways to access housing.

Police say wellness calls have increased during the past year and officers can receive more than 15 calls a day requesting help.

The move comes as grassroots groups across the country have been calling for alternatives to police responding to mental health calls following the police-shooting deaths of Chantal Moore and Rodney Levi last year. Both died after officers responded to wellness checks.