Ontario considers delaying return to in-class learning for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 spike

The Ontario government is mulling tougher COVID-19 restrictions as the province continues to witness record-number of daily new infections.

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet met virtually late Sunday afternoon to discuss possible measures. The meeting stretched into the evening.

Sources with knowledge of the meeting, who are not authorized to speak publicly, told Global News that the most likely scenario discussed was the suspension of in-class learning in Ontario for the first two weeks of January.

Also discussed were restrictions that could see the closure of gyms, bans on indoor dining and additional caps to capacity at non-essential retail locations, which currently stands at 50 per cent.

Global News has reached out to the Premier’s Office for comment on the possible new restrictions, but have yet to hear back.

The province has reported record-high COVID-19 cases in recent days with the number of people in intensive care also on the rise.

On Sunday, Ontario reported more than 16,700 new infections. The number of people in ICU also increased by 10. Currently, there are 224 people in intensive care with COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the province announced additional capacity restrictions for large indoor entertainment venues, capping them at no more than 1,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

PCR testing was restricted to only high-risk individuals after the province’s testing system experienced strong demand during the latest surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

— With files from Mackay Taggart and Ryan Rocca

