Ontario cabinet meeting Sunday to discuss possible new COVID restrictions: sources

Ontario’s cabinet is meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss possibly implementing additional COVID-19 restrictions, sources tell Global News.

Cabinet is expected to meet virtually for the first time since the province announced new measures on Dec 30.

The province has reported record-high COVID-19 cases in recent days, while the number of people in intensive care has also been rising.

Earlier this week, the province already announced additional capacity restrictions for large indoor entertainment venues, capping them at no more than 1,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

PCR testing was restricted to only high-risk individuals after the province’s testing system experienced strong demand during the latest surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Also, the start of school after the Christmas break was delayed by two days, until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 16,714 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and an increase of 10 people in ICUs with virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 224 people in intensive care with COVID-19.

The new PCR testing requirements, which took effect Friday, mean daily case counts in Ontario are becoming less accurate in displaying a true representation of the virus’s spread in the community.

— With files from Mackay Taggart and Gabby Rodrigues

