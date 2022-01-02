Vacant Selkirk Ave. home goes up in flames early Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Fire crews are expected to be at the scene of an early-morning fire that gutted a vacant house on Selkirk Avenue for most of Sunday.

The city says crews were sent to the bungalow in the 100 block of Selkirk Ave. around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Fire fighters were still at work mid-morning and were expected to be at the home most of the day extinguishing hot spots on the building, which is expected to be a complete loss.

View image in full screen Fire crews in Winnipeg were expected to be on scene most of Sunday after an early-morning fire gutted a vacant house on Selkirk Avenue. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

A nearby home was evacuated due to water damage. The city’s Emergency Social Services was sent in to help people find places to stay for the time being.

No injuries were reported.

Bitterly cold conditions presented extra challenges for firefighters. Water, trucks and equipment were freezing up quickly, and the entire area was ice-covered and slick, the city said.

Selkirk Ave. was also closed between Austin Street North and Main Street.

Drivers and pedestrians are cautioned about passing through the area after crews leave since the water used to fight the fire will have created frozen, slippery conditions, although sand and de-icing agents are going to be applied.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.