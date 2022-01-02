Menu

Crime

Lethbridge man dead after New Year’s day crash on Highway 3

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 2, 2022 12:39 pm
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle.
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A crash on Highway 3, New Year’s day, has left one dead and another with minor injuries.

Around 9:10 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3, roughly 3 kilometres west of Fort Macleod.

The crash occurred when a passenger car travelling eastbound entered the westbound lanes, colliding with a pickup truck, Fort Macleod RCMP said.

The lone occupant of the car was a 52-year-old man from Lethbridge. He was airlifted in critical condition by STARS air ambulance to a Calgary hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Read more: Serious collision closes Highway 3 for several hours near Fort Macleod

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“All possible contributing factors relating to this collision are being considered, and the collision remains under investigation,” the news release stated.

At this time the name of the deceased man will not be released.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
