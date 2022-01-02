Man robbed of cash and SUV at knifepoint outside bank: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a man was allegedly robbed of his cash and vehicle outside a Bedford bank.

In a news release, police said they responded to a call about a robbery in progress at the TD bank at 82 Peakview Way in Bedford at around 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The victim told police he had been at the ATM machine, and was approached by two men as he left the bank.

“One suspect held a knife and demanded cash and the victim’s vehicle keys,” the release noted.

“The suspects fled the scene with the victims cash and his vehicle. The stolen vehicle is described as a grey, 2021 Honda Pilot SUV.”

Police said the first suspect is about 25-years-old, thin, and was wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe across the chest, along with red pants. He had a black “COVID-style” mask on his face.

The second suspect is described as being about 40-years-old, also with a thin build, and wearing a black jacket and grey pants. This suspect had a white or grey “gaiter” style bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.