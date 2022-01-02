Menu

Canada

Man robbed of cash and SUV at knifepoint outside bank: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 2, 2022 10:58 am
Halifax Regional Police said the suspects demanded the victim, who had just used the ATM, to give up his cash and SUV keys. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police said the suspects demanded the victim, who had just used the ATM, to give up his cash and SUV keys. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a man was allegedly robbed of his cash and vehicle outside a Bedford bank.

In a news release, police said they responded to a call about a robbery in progress at the TD bank at 82 Peakview Way in Bedford at around 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The victim told police he had been at the ATM machine, and was approached by two men as he left the bank.

“One suspect held a knife and demanded cash and the victim’s vehicle keys,” the release noted.

“The suspects fled the scene with the victims cash and his vehicle. The stolen vehicle is described as a grey, 2021 Honda Pilot SUV.”

Police said the first suspect is about 25-years-old, thin, and was wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe across the chest, along with red pants. He had a black “COVID-style” mask on his face.

The second suspect is described as being about 40-years-old, also with a thin build, and wearing a black jacket and grey pants. This suspect had a white or grey “gaiter” style bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

