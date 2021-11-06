Menu

Crime

Man charged following attempted carjacking, robbery spree in Halifax Friday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 9:31 am
hrp View image in full screen
File/Global News

A man has been arrested and charged following three robberies that took place on Friday between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of Bland Street in Halifax.

“A man attempted to steal a person’s vehicle while they were in it by spraying them with a sensory irritant,” police said.

Read more: Woman charged for armed robbery in Springhill, N.S.

The same man then later robbed another victim in the 1100 block of Queen Street by assaulting the person and taking their belongings. Then, shortly after that, police said the same man threatened a third person in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road demanding their wallet.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was later found in the 2400 block of Cragg Avenue and was arrested and charged for the three incidents of robbery.

Click to play video: 'Halifax gaming shop uses community support to overcome robbery' Halifax gaming shop uses community support to overcome robbery
Halifax gaming shop uses community support to overcome robbery – Feb 4, 2021
