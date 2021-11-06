Man charged following attempted carjacking, robbery spree in Halifax Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged following three robberies that took place on Friday between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of Bland Street in Halifax.

“A man attempted to steal a person’s vehicle while they were in it by spraying them with a sensory irritant,” police said.

The same man then later robbed another victim in the 1100 block of Queen Street by assaulting the person and taking their belongings. Then, shortly after that, police said the same man threatened a third person in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road demanding their wallet.

The suspect was later found in the 2400 block of Cragg Avenue and was arrested and charged for the three incidents of robbery.

