Politics

Alberta’s Chinese community continues push for apology from Premier Kenney

By Matthew Conrod Global News
Posted January 1, 2022 7:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for Alberta premier to apologize for comments made in year-end interview' Calls for Alberta premier to apologize for comments made in year-end interview
WATCH ABOVE: There are demands for Premier Jason Kenney to apologize after a comment he made about the pandemic in a year-end interview. As Tom Vernon explains, there's fear he's stoking racist attitudes toward Canadians of Asian descent – Dec 23, 2021

It’s been over one week since a Postmedia story was published that contained a controversial remark made by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

While speaking with Calgary Sun columnist Rick Bell, Kenney made what many believe was an insensitive comment regarding the origins of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan, China.

On Saturday, members of Calgary’s Chinese community gathered outside of the McDougall Centre to call on the premier to apologize.

Some of those in attendance feel Kenney’s comments contributed to the discrimination and anti-Asian hate that some Chinese citizens have experienced since the start of the pandemic.

“People cannot express their anger with China,” said Jiannong Wu. “They express it with us.”

Another protestor, Rona Kong, feels the comments have added to her already feeling ostracized by her ethnicity.

“For him to say this it makes me feel almost scared to say that I’m Chinese.” said Kong.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley and other members of the caucus have also called for Kenney to address the comments.

“I think it’s critically important for this government to make that statement and make it clear that people from Alberta come from many different backgrounds, cultures and talents and they all belong here” said Alberta NDP MLA Irfan Sabir.

Wu feels the premier failed in his duties as leader of the province.

A spokesperson for the premier previously said that it’s ridiculous to suggest that the comments were racist in nature.

