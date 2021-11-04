Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 4 2021 11:20am
05:40

Combatting anti-Asian racism through film and media

Global News Morning talks to VAFF Founder Barbara Lee about using film as a means to educate the public about anti-Asian racism.

