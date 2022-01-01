Sherbrook St., Ellice Ave. closed as crews battle apartment building fire

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of streets in Winnipeg’s west end were shut down with crews expected to be on scene most of Saturday following an overnight fire.

The city says calls began coming in about a fire at a three-storey apartment building in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street at 8:18 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Crews initially launched an offensive attack, but were forced to retreat from the building due to “deteriorating conditions.”

View image in full screen Fire fighters use an aerial hose to fight a fire at an apartment building on Sherbrook St. amid extreme cold and icy conditions Saturday afternoon. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

The city says most occupants had fled the building by the time crews arrived, however, several people were helped from their suites and some neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Several evacuees were assessed by paramedics, but no one was transported to hospital and no injuries were reported.

Additionally, the city’s Emergency Social Services was called in to help people find temporary places to live.

The city said efforts were ongoing as of noon Saturday, but were being complicated because of the extreme cold.

Crews were being rotated out frequently and water, trucks and equipment were “freezing up quickly.”

Sherbrook Street was closed between Portage and Sargent avenues, as was Ellice Avenue between Furby and Maryland streets.

The city urged caution for drivers and pedestrians who may be travelling through the area even after crews depart, since the roads and sidewalks will likely still be icy, although it said sand and de-icing agents would be applied.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation and no damage estimates are available, although the building is said to be a complete loss.

Logan Avenue Fire

Another overnight fire also kept crews busy not far away in the Centennial neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said firefighters were sent to the 400 block of Logan Avenue around 10:43 p.m. Friday.

That blaze was declared under control at 11:09 p.m.

No one was found inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of that fire is also under investigation, and no damage estimates were provided.