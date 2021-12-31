Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man allegedly threatening self-harm taken into custody: Regina police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 5:31 pm
An increase of police presence on the east side on Friday resolved the incident peacefully.
An increase of police presence on the east side on Friday resolved the incident peacefully. File/ Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is continuing to investigate an incident of a man allegedly threatening self-harm in the Bedford Crescent area of East Regina on today.

Earlier in the day, police asked the public to avoid the area, but the incident has since been safely resolved, and the streets are open again.

Read more: Regina police request public assistance in armed robbery, assault case

“Police were dispatched at approximately 10:41 a.m. to Bedford Crescent (in the area of East Dewdney Avenue and Cannon Street) for a report of a male, possibly threatening self-harm,” stated RPS in a press release.

“Patrol members responded and established a safety perimeter, while at the same time, working to verify information, and assess the situation as well as any potential risk to the public, and the subject himself.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Several police vehicles with officers responded to the incident — traffic control, investigation, and negotiation.

Read more: Regina police request public assistance after armed robbery of vehicle

The police were able to enter a residence where they took a 45-year-old man safely into custody.

“At this time, it is too early to know what charges, if any, may result,” RPS stated. “This investigation is continuing.”

Police ask that anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget' Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget
Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget – Dec 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tageast Regina tagBedford Crescent tagpeaceful incident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers