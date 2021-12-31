Man allegedly threatening self-harm taken into custody: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is continuing to investigate an incident of a man allegedly threatening self-harm in the Bedford Crescent area of East Regina on today.

Earlier in the day, police asked the public to avoid the area, but the incident has since been safely resolved, and the streets are open again.

“Police were dispatched at approximately 10:41 a.m. to Bedford Crescent (in the area of East Dewdney Avenue and Cannon Street) for a report of a male, possibly threatening self-harm,” stated RPS in a press release.

“Patrol members responded and established a safety perimeter, while at the same time, working to verify information, and assess the situation as well as any potential risk to the public, and the subject himself.”

Several police vehicles with officers responded to the incident — traffic control, investigation, and negotiation.

The police were able to enter a residence where they took a 45-year-old man safely into custody.

“At this time, it is too early to know what charges, if any, may result,” RPS stated. “This investigation is continuing.”

Police ask that anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

