Betty White’s death garners reaction from Hollywood’s old and young

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrity reactions poured in after beloved Hollywood star Betty White died on Friday at age 99, weeks away from her 100th birthday.

Comedians old and young remembered the Golden Girls star, having worked alongside her or been inspired by her pioneering comedy.

Read more: Hollywood icon Betty White dies at 99

Comedian Steve Martin remembers a time in 1974 when he bumped into White before doing an opening set at a club in Los Angeles, only to find out she was there to see him, not the main act, Linda Ronstadt.

“I was elated,” he said on Twitter.

I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: “I’m so honored to meet you both.” And then I said, “Isn’t Linda great?” She said, “We came to see you.” I said, “Why?” “Because we heard you were funny.” I was elated. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Comedian Seth Myers recalled that White was the only Saturday Night Live host he ever saw receive a standing ovation at the show’s afterparty.

“A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed till the bitter end,” he tweeted.

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

White hosted SNL on May 8, 2010, with musical guest Jay-Z. At 88, she was the oldest actress to ever host the show at the time.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to White in a tweet.

“The world looks different now,” he said. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.”

Story continues below advertisement

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Reynolds had been exchanging jokes with White only a day earlier. The two co-starred in the 2009 comedy The Proposal and over a decade later, told People magazine that he still “can’t get over his thing for me.”

“I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks,” Reynolds tweeted, joking in response.

I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks. https://t.co/xV8v2vVvXB — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

White’s death even garnered a reaction from U.S. President Joe Biden, who told reporters, “It’s a shame.”

“She was a lovely lady … 99 years old. As my mother would say, ‘God love her.”’

A small but growing memorial at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame has already begun to form at White’s star, one reporter tweeted.

Comedian Kathy Griffin remembered how supportive White was when she met her.

“She treated me like we were in the same club or something,” she tweeted. “She actually treated me like an equal in the comedy gurrrl world … there will only be one Betty White.”

Story continues below advertisement

7) …and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Comedian Andy Richter had come into contact with White in 2010 when she was a guest on the game show Pyramid, which he hosted.

“The only thing she asked for all day was two bean and cheese burritos from Taco Bell,” he tweeted.

I hosted one of the many attempted reboots of the Pyramid game show in 2010 and Betty was a celebrity guest. The only thing she asked for all day was two bean and cheese burritos from Taco Bell. https://t.co/VZTcT2BQCm — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 31, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

White influenced many in the entertainment business, especially women, through her television career that spanned more than 60 years.

Writer Nancy Meyers, known for romantic comedies such as the film Something’s Got to Give, said on Instagram that White “changed her life.”

“She was the first person who made me believe I could be a writer,” she wrote. “What an enormous thing to do for another person. I bet there’s hundreds of us who she helped over the years.”

Actress Reese Witherspoon is another who was inspired by White, tweeting that she “loved watching her characters that brought so much joy.”

“Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!”

So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

Advertisement