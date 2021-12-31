B.C. to provide final COVID-19 briefing of 2021 as Omicron cases surge

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials will be providing a final 2021 COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 10 a.m. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

This final update of the year comes as B.C.’s case count continues to explode, driven by the Omicron variant.

6:05 Delay in return to school for most B.C. students Delay in return to school for most B.C. students

Story continues below advertisement

Officials reported 4,383 confirmed new cases and one death on Thursday.

The update also pushed the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. to over a quarter million for the first time.

There were at least 17,357 active cases in the province, also a new record.

New Year’s Eve will once again look a lot different this year with bars and nightclubs closed across the province and restaurants restricted to six people at a table.

Indoor personal gatherings are still restricted to one household plus 10 others, or one additional household if everyone over 12 is vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

4:40 Restaurants prepare for scaled back New Year’s Eve Restaurants prepare for scaled back New Year’s Eve

This story will be updated following the live event at 10 a.m.