B.C. to provide final COVID-19 briefing of 2021 as Omicron cases surge

B.C. health officials will be providing a final 2021 COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 10 a.m. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.
This final update of the year comes as B.C.’s case count continues to explode, driven by the Omicron variant.
Officials reported 4,383 confirmed new cases and one death on Thursday.Thursday’s update is nearly 50 per cent higher than the case count reported Wednesday, and likely a significant undercount given the closure of multiple test sites in the hard-hit Lower Mainland due to frigid weather and because the province says it has maxed out its testing capacity.
The update also pushed the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. to over a quarter million for the first time.
There were at least 17,357 active cases in the province, also a new record.
New Year’s Eve will once again look a lot different this year with bars and nightclubs closed across the province and restaurants restricted to six people at a table.
Indoor personal gatherings are still restricted to one household plus 10 others, or one additional household if everyone over 12 is vaccinated.
This story will be updated following the live event at 10 a.m.View link »
Comments