Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned
Radio - Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Health

B.C. to provide final COVID-19 briefing of 2021 as Omicron cases surge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Omicron cases surge across Canada' Omicron cases surge across Canada
The COVID-19 numbers are exploding not just in B.C. but right across the country. While the Omicron numbers are shocking, there is some encouraging news: people may not getting as sick as they were with the Delta variant.

B.C. health officials will be providing a final 2021 COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 10 a.m. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

This final update of the year comes as B.C.’s case count continues to explode, driven by the Omicron variant.

Click to play video: 'Delay in return to school for most B.C. students' Delay in return to school for most B.C. students
Delay in return to school for most B.C. students

Read more: B.C. confirms 4,383 new cases as Omicron surge pushes COVID-19 to record heights

Officials reported 4,383 confirmed new cases and one death on Thursday.

Thursday’s update is nearly 50 per cent higher than the case count reported Wednesday, and likely a significant undercount given the closure of multiple test sites in the hard-hit Lower Mainland due to frigid weather and because the province says it has maxed out its testing capacity.

The update also pushed the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. to over a quarter million for the first time.

There were at least 17,357 active cases in the province, also a new record.

Read more: Vaccines, variants, restrictions and protest — How COVID-19 touched B.C. in 2021

New Year’s Eve will once again look a lot different this year with bars and nightclubs closed across the province and restaurants restricted to six people at a table.

Indoor personal gatherings are still restricted to one household plus 10 others, or one additional household if everyone over 12 is vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Restaurants prepare for scaled back New Year’s Eve' Restaurants prepare for scaled back New Year’s Eve
Restaurants prepare for scaled back New Year’s Eve

This story will be updated following the live event at 10 a.m.

